https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f814de04eb99611d5f08903
Arrest of Indonesian woman follows a series of deadly bombings in Jolo in the southern Philippines….
Brittany Smith, 32, pleaded guilty on Friday and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with all but 18 months suspended. With credit for time served, she will serve seven more months in jail….
Two men who allegedly imported 11 kilograms of cocaine into Australia from Chile via a shipping container have been arrested and charged….
A scenic flight over some of Australia’s most iconic scenery – which doesn’t land anywhere – has taken off from Sydney packed with 150 passengers….
Amy Coney Barrett on Friday added new documents to her disclosures for the Supreme Court nomination, after CNN unearthed a series of anti-abortion material from her….