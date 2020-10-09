https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-retweet-policy-misinformation/2020/10/09/id/991222

Twitter is changing how retweeting works on its platform in an attempt to stop the spread of misinformation ahead of the upcoming elections next month, the company announced on Friday.

In a press release, Twitter notes that its social media platform “plays a critical role” in politics, but says that “the integrity of this critical dialogue” must be “protected from attempts — both foreign and domestic — to undermine it.”

Twitter specifies that it will change how it handles tweets about elections: “we will label Tweets that falsely claim a win for any candidate and will remove Tweets that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results or the smooth operation of polling places.”

The company will also include new labels and more warnings on misleading or inaccurate tweets “about civic integrity, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media. Starting next week, when people attempt to Retweet one of these Tweets with a misleading information label, they will see a prompt pointing them to credible information about the topic before they are able to amplify it.”

Twitter notes that “In addition to these prompts, we will now add additional warnings and restrictions on Tweets with a misleading information label from US political figures (including candidates and campaign accounts), US-based accounts with more than 100,000 followers, or that obtain significant engagement.”

Users also may not claim a win in an election “before it is authoritatively called,” with “either an announcement from state election officials, or a public projection from at least two authoritative, national news outlets that make independent election calls.”

