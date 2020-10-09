https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/u-s-announces-tariffs-2-billion-worth-products/

(FOX BUSINESS) — U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday announced the U.S. will collect tariffs on $1.96 billion worth of aluminum sheet from 18 countries after determining the goods were being unfairly dumped in the country, the broadest trade enforcement action by the agency in more than two decades.

The tariffs on 18 nations, which include Germany, Bahrain and Oman, will go into effect immediately, even though the department’s determination was preliminary, Ross said. The U.S. International Trade Commission is expected to make the final determination in February 2021, he said.

“This is the largest and most far-reaching case that our department has brought in more than 20 years,” Ross said Friday morning during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

