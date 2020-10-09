https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/09/uh-oh-does-yelp-have-an-extra-business-accused-of-racist-behavior-alert-to-put-on-their-own-page/

As we told you, Yelp has decided that the best way they can solve America’s racism problem is to flag businesses that have been accused of racism, even if those accusations are completely baseless and just rooted in someone wanting to get back at a business over some stupid, non-racism-related perceived injustice.

It doesn’t take a genius to see that Yelp is opening up a pretty nasty can of worms. But we’re guessing the didn’t intend to cut themselves on the lid:

Uh-oh …

Alert! Alert!

