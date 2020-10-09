https://www.theblaze.com/news/un-women-define-maninterruption

U.N. Women, a United Nations entity dedicated to furthering gender equality and empowering women, did the important work of tweeting the definition of a new word this week: “Manterruption.”

“Let’s interrupt the gender bias instead of the women who are speaking,” the agency said in the tweet, likely referencing liberal media claims that Vice President Mike Pence exercised male privilege when interrupting Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) in Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

But the agency wants women to know that they don’t have to live under this type of conversational oppression any longer.

“We can all help stop the cycle of manterruption by recognizing it, calling it out, and stopping an interrupter in his (or her) tracks,” it added before offering its definition of the word.

“Manterruption,” the agency said, is firstly, “the unnecessary interruption of a woman by a man” and secondarily, “a patriarchal act that is linked to a man’s sense of epistemic entitlement that makes it very natural to speak over others, and to hold the floor for longer than is proper.”

To craft its definition of the new word, U.N. Women borrowed from journalist Jessica Bennett who offered the first definition when writing in Time Magazine in 2015. In that same article, Bennett also defined the term “bropropriating” to describe workplace situations when men “[take] a woman’s idea and [take] credit for it.”

The second definition comes from writer Kate Manne, who explained during an interview with the New York Times last month that interrupting goes hand-in-hand with “mansplaining.”

“It’s linked to the sense of entitlement to be the knower and the one who issues explanations,” she wrote. “That sense of epistemic entitlement makes it very natural to speak over others, and to hold the floor for longer than is proper. It also makes men more willing to assume the floor.”

Following the vice presidential debate, the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh noted that several liberal media personalities had accused Pence of sexism and “mansplaining” during the event as a way to protect their preferred candidate.

Given the backlash against Pence from some, U.N. Women apparently thought in necessary to put a name to Pence’s sexist behavior.

Daily Wire editor emeritus ben Shapiro responded to U.N. Women, tweeting, “Maybe you should focus, to begin, on preventing atrocities against women across the world rather than ridiculous crap like ‘manterruption.'”

