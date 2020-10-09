https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Election-2020-Unidentified-Voter-Form/2020/10/09/id/991257

Some New Hampshire residents have been getting unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form with a handwritten note saying, “You are needed,” instructing the recipient to fill it out, the attorney general’s office said.

State law requires that such mailings contain the identity of the entity mailing and distributing the form, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Thursday. There’s no identification with the mailer, which also includes a return envelope with the recipient’s town or city clerk in the address block.

A handful of calls came in to the attorney general’s office on Thursday afternoon.

The paperwork has not been sent by New Hampshire town or city clerks, or any state agency, the office said.

Officials said there’s no evidence that the forms are from a political party.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

