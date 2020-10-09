https://hannity.com/media-room/update-commission-co-chair-says-moderators-twitter-account-hacked-never-sent-trump-tweet/
AXELROD ON BIDEN: ‘He Either Can Cut It, Or He Can’t’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.15.19
Democratic strategist David Axelrod weighed-in Thursday on Joe Biden’s potentially reduced campaign schedule; saying “this is bad advice” and claiming the former Vice President can “either cut it or he can’t.”
“This is bad advice. You can’t cloister the candidate and win. He either can cut it or he can’t, and the only way he can prove he can is to be an active and vigorous candidate. He’s running for president of the United States, for God’s sake!” posted Axelrod on social media.
Allies and political insiders close to Joe Biden are reportedly telling the former Vice President to scale back his campaign stops and speaking events; hoping the reduced schedule will minimize future speaking gaffes.
“Allies to Joe Biden have been floating the idea of altering the former vice president’s schedule in an effort to reduce the gaffes he has made in recent days,” reports The Hill. “The allies, growing increasingly nervous about Biden’s verbal flubs, have said it’s an approach that’s been suggested to campaign officials on the heels of the former vice president’s stumbles.”
“He needs to be a strong force on the campaign trail, but he also has to pace himself,” said one insider.
“I think you’ll see the same schedule and maybe even more Joe Biden,” one ally said. “Everyone wants to see Joe Biden be Joe Biden. If he’s held back in any way, that’s almost the antithesis of who he is.”
“I think it’s the wrong approach,” they added.
“Joe Biden has spoken his mind his entire life, which voters know and love about him,” said Biden’s deputy campaign manager. “He’s a real person, he’s authentic, and that will never change. He’s going to keep taking on Trump and making the case to voters about the stakes we face in this election, regardless of how the press chooses to cover him.”
President Trump routinely refers to Biden as “sleepy Joe.”
‘MAKES NO SENSE’: Biden Launches Bizarre Rant on Healthcare, ‘Let Me Put It Another Way’
posted by Hannity Staff – 4.09.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching a bizarre rant over “maintaining affordable healthcare” to “make sure it makes sense.”
“We have to make sure everyone has access to maintain, maintain affordable health insurance coverage. We should be making it easier, not harder, to make sure, to make sense, let me put it another way, it makes no sense,” said Biden during a virtual town hall event.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday; clearing the path for the Democratic nomination of former Vice President Joe Biden to take on Donald Trump this November.
“Sanders was unable to build on his early momentum in the race after wins in New Hampshire and Nevada as well as virtual tie in Iowa, going on to lose a string of states to Biden after the former vice president consolidated the support of moderate Democrats,” reports the Hill.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.