The Washington Post printed a story Friday implying that Penny Nance, president of the conservative group Concerned Women for America, is potentially spreading COVID-19 as she travels the country promoting Judge Amy Coney Barrett and advocating for her confirmation.

Nance was in attendance at Barrett’s nomination in the Rose Garden at the White House in late September after which President Donald Trump and almost a dozen others tested positive for the virus.

The Post reports that Nance was “seated in the Rose Garden audience — just feet away” from those who tested positive but did not quarantine.

“But instead of isolating herself at home in Washington, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the conservative activist is traveling the country. Since Wednesday, she has been boosting Barrett from a pastel pink bus bearing the nominee’s face and the words ‘Women For Amy’ as it makes its way through a dozen swing states this month,” the Post writes.

Despite the Post’s claim that “it is unclear if Nance or others on the bus have been tested for the coronavirus, which has killed more than 212,000 people in the United States,” Nance announced that she was tested before hitting the road and had been completely symptom-free for 13 days.

“@washingtonpost I tested negative before I left town! I was never sick. Not 1 symptom 13 days later. You should have asked before you printed #fakenews. You’re mad because I pointed out your glaring religious bigotry against #AmyConeyBarrett #retraction #Gym #WomenforAmy @CWforA,” she tweeted Friday morning.

This is not the media’s first attempt to unseat and attack the conservative men and women who attended the nomination ceremony at the White House as superspreaders. USA Today also ran a piece asking readers to help identify those in attendance of the event, even offering numbered photographs and form to fill out. The headline reads “Here’s everyone at the White House Rose Garden SCOTUS event now called a likely ‘superspreader.’ Help us ID them all.”

Others even called on the vice-presidential debates to be canceled for fear that Vice President Mike Pence might have the virus, despite consistently testing negative.

The left and media have also launched attacks against Barrett, criticizing her for her faith, her family, and her beliefs and claiming that President Trump had no right to nominate her so close to an election.

Barrett and the Senate are expected to begin confirmation proceedings Monday.

