(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The Sarasota County School District is under fire for caving to pressure from Black Lives Matter activists demanding that their movement be taught in schools.

Concerned parents and members of Black Lives Matter clashed in the parking lot outside the school board meeting.

One concerned parent said in the board interview, “Now, suddenly, the board has attempted to jump on the wolf bandwagon. What happened? Did you suddenly decide our schools have terrible racism problems? My guess is you were approached by some type of lobbyist that represents a larger organization determined to alter our entire education system and use our kids and more importantly to you, our tax dollars. This school board wants to bring in radical ideologies embraced by BLM & Antifa. Ideologies that include dismantling the nuclear family and defunding the police. Just recently, we watched gruesome footage of two Los Angeles officers being ambushed by a gunman in their car, waiting conveniently at the hospital where BLM activists blocking the ambulance and shouting death to police.”

