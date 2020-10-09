https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/09/watch-mask-shamer-joe-biden-literally-removed-his-mask-to-cough-n1028908

Some things you just have to see to believe. During a drive-in campaign event in Las Vegas, Nev., on Friday, Joe Biden did something really stupid.

First, as you can see in the video below, he was unnecessarily wearing a mask while alone at his podium. Second, he was wearing it wrong, with his only his mouth covered, and not his nose. But the real absurdity came when he had to cough, and he literally pulled his mask down to cough into his hand, before readjusting his mask (correctly) and placing his now germ-ridden hand on the podium that some campaign intern would then be tasked with removing.

You can’t make this up. Joe Biden just removed his mask to cough in his hand. Talk about unsanitary! pic.twitter.com/4rwJvHA3LS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 9, 2020

President Trump has criticized Biden for using masks as a political prop, and this kind of proves it, doesn’t it? Biden didn’t even need to wear a mask—here is the “crowd” he was addressing at the time.

Thank God Joe Biden is wearing his mask incorrectly to protect the people inside these cars. pic.twitter.com/phBdBqkD0Z — Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 9, 2020

Are those cars socially-distanced or something?

Joe Biden could have sneezed the world’s largest sneeze, and that “impressive” crowd would have been just fine. But, if you’re gonna politicize mask-wearing, the least you could do is wear the mask correctly, and, when you cough, LEAVE THE MASK ON!

