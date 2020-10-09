https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-obamagate-trailer-drops-movie-set-to-expose-russian-collusion-hoax-in-comeys-fbi

The official trailer for “Obamagate,” a movie on the FBI investigation into the “Russian collusion hoax” that entangled the bureau under former director James Comey, dropped on Friday ahead of the movie’s release later in October.

Filmmaker and journalist Phelim McAleer, who is a contributor to The Daily Wire, is the head producer of “Obamagate,” named after former President Barack Obama, who is a central figure to the Russian collusion investigation’s origin—though he is not featured in the film.

The trailer features snippets of actors playing Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and others reading through lines taken from tweets, messages, notes, and other writings made by the actual people they are depicting.

The film project, which is being crowdfunded, will focus on the FBI under Comey, as well as other key players in ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion such as former FBI special agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page. The movie’s October release coincides with Showtime’s “The Comey Rule”—which paints the former FBI director in a favorable light—and the release of Strozk’s memoir.

“Showtime has created ‘The Comey Rule’ which is based on a political fairytale and a conspiracy theory that is told by the left in a shameless attempt to take down President Trump. It’s simply untrue, and despite this, the media is gushing over ‘The Comey Rule.’ Americans deserve the truth,” McAleer said when he announced the movie in early September.

“Showtime is spending tens of million[s] of dollars to tell this lie and that’s why we’re creating ‘Obamagate The Movie,’ to set the record straight,” he continued. “Whereas Showtime and ‘The Comey Rule’ rely on dramatic fiction written by left-wing Hollywood writers, ‘Obamagate The Movie’ is non-fiction and it is solely composed of the texts, emails, messages, and transcripts that clearly show the Deep State plot to take down President Trump. We are giving viewers the word-for-word facts so they can decide for themselves.”

Actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson will star in the film as Strzok and Page, respectively. John James will play the role of Comey.

The movie will be filmed “Hamilton-style” as a Broadway play. The dialogue is fairly unique in that all lines have been lifted from court documents, text messages, official notes, and other public records released on the investigation.

“The film’s script is unusual in that it is completely verbatim and consists of the text messages, declassified files, congressional and court transcripts, tweets, and statements of top government and FBI officials. And it also features the embarrassing and conspiratorial text messages of ‘FBI Lovebirds’ Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. ‘Obamagate’ also features appearances by James Comey and the Obama CIA Chief James Brennan and their cringeworthy tweets read aloud,” a release for the movie says.

“If you wanted to tell a story with just one perspective, you can do anything you want and you can change people’s perceptions of what took place,” Cain said in a statement. “When you do something verbatim, the words are there and it’s pretty darn clear. The verbatim texts themselves are damning.”

