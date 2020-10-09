https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/09/watch-wauwatosa-police-officers-caught-on-camera-beating-daily-caller-reporters/

Shelby Talcott and Richie McGinniss, journalists for the Daily Caller, were beaten by police and threatened with arrest while covering the riots in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on Thursday night:

Daily Caller journalists @ShelbyTalcott and @RichieMcGinniss were both beaten Thursday night in Wauwatosa by law enforcement. In the video, you can hear the attack begin. It’s a sickening situation. Thread: pic.twitter.com/5kwJtTupbD — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2020

Here’s another view from across the street:

In a video filmed by Caroline Reinwald (@WISN_Caroline), members of the press (including Richie and Shelby) can be seen being thrown on the ground and ripped out of a vehicle by law enforcement. It’s hard to tell if this is China or America. pic.twitter.com/svAIeBp9lM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2020

McGinniss suffered multiple wounds in the altercation:

Here is a picture of a head wound suffered by @RichieMcGinniss. We’re now at the point where journalists are not just detained and arrested, but now beaten by police for reasons that seem impossible to justify. pic.twitter.com/vwes5vUjaB — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2020

And Talcott says cops kicked and beat her with a club. The two were released before being formally arrested:

THREAD: @RichieMcGinniss and I just got detained/almost arrested. Officers kicked me and hit me with a billy club and repeatedly hit Richie with a club (we were not resisting). Luckily, an officer came while we were waiting in the police van and recognized that we were press… — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 9, 2020

But the other two reporters were not released:

We were released before being taken to jail. @BGOnTheScene and @realblairnelson were not released. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 9, 2020

You can literally see them complying in the video above:

.@realblairnelson and @RichieMcGinniss, from my understanding, were told to leave and complied. Several officers then chased the boys down right as they reached our car & forced the rest of us out of the vehicle before making arrests. Richie captured audio of the incident. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) October 9, 2020

The Wauwatosa Police Department attempted this spin via Twitter:

3. FICTION: Four members of the credentialed media were arrested.

FACT: Two individuals were arrested and they showed no press credentials at the time of their arrest. — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) October 9, 2020

But Geoffrey Ingersoll, Daily Caller editor-in-cheif, called them out and asked for the names of the officers responsible:

We have video and audio evidence of your guys beating the shit out of our reporters. What the fuck is this? Who are the officers responsible? https://t.co/7cl1PGiIBK — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 9, 2020

This will not end well for the Wauwatosa Police Department:

Not content with just brutalizing Daily Caller reporters, a police department in Wisconsin seems determined to illustrate they have massive systemic issues by lying to the public about what their officers did: https://t.co/PcgEbARLGp — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 9, 2020

“Just because we don’t refer to nights of violence as ‘mostly peaceful,’ does not mean we are on the side of police”:

I want to be clear that our guys on the ground at these protests and riots are there to tell the truth without fear or favor. Just because we don’t refer to nights of violence as “mostly peaceful,” does not mean we are on the side of police. https://t.co/AuCenmTQfE — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) October 9, 2020

