It has become easy to cheer on Attorney General Bill Barr and his associate John Durham. Or at least it was. Now we know what we should have known. That is, the Washington sewer of bureaucratic lawyers and their ilk of criminal activity are not going to follow the law.

Justice seems to have evaded politicians in recent days, months, years (the Clinton gang, the Joe and Hunter Biden gang, etc), especially if they are part of the Washington “hole in the wall gang,” and even more specifically if they are Democrats.

An exception was Michael Flynn but then he was a sacrificial lamb. He had that defect that a few politicians or bureaucrats have. He made the mistake of revealing integrity. Dang! He had to go. But his extralegal judge, Emmett Sullivan, still gets a paycheck despite illegal shenanigans—a man appointed for a period of good behavior—good grief!

But a funny thing happened on the way to the forum of injustice. Donald Trump, despite all predictions, was elected in 2016 and by golly, he began to demonstrate something apolitical—a semblance of honesty. At least, it was, if nothing else, demonstrated by his enemies when they tried through their henchmen like Robert Mueller to have him framed for crimes others had committed.

But it turned out that the bad guy was the good guy and the good gal was the bad gal.

Hillary used Russia, not Trump. FISA now effectively said, “Say what?”

So, a cheer went up when Bill Barr was appointed (replacing the weak-kneed, Jeff Sessions.) The crowd roared because once again they had been promised that Bill Barr and his associate John Durham were the real deal. These two guys were not supposed to be the Washington scum (no other word for them) that the

Trump supporters have always reviled.

Names of several career Washington-types began being paraded before the public by Barr and Durham under an umbrella of revelation; these named people having lied and deceived, more plentifully and deceitfully than Mafia members at a RICO hearing. All with criminal intent of trying to get Donald Trump.

If Trump were as crooked as they were, why would they make the effort? They could just ring him into the Washington club. But he was not, is not, one of them.

But what Trump saw (and sees) is an asylum of political polecats who have created for themselves a dishonest, corrupt structure of lawlessness that rifles the citizens for their taxes, their freedoms, and any sense of dignity they once had some pride in.

These polecats only saw Trump as a symbol of those who were sick of being sickened by the sewer of government—by the moral disease that it has bred and spread.

Meanwhile, far away from the sickness and political disease rotting Washington, in a once attractive place called California, two people have been charged for defending themselves from the thugs and vermin of out our “peaceful protesting” land: Mark and Patricia McCloskey. They were charged within 3 months and arrested for defending their lives and property. There was no 18-month investigation. No battery of lawyers to question, question, question. No reams of affidavits and delays in favor of the McCloskeys. AND they weren’t even the perpetrators. They were the victims. They were arrested for a legal and right action.

They were arrested by government thugs defending the criminals committing the crime.

This has become our system of justice–or injustice. The people go to jail for enforcing the law. The bureaucrats are freed until the right people get back in office (and commit more crimes).

Donald Trump and the McCloskeys are hounded by the law for being innocent. Hillary and BLM/Antifa are allowed to roam free.

And the people are supposed to be shocked when militia groups entertain kidnapping government hoodlums like Governor Whitmar of Michigan?

I once heard well-known and well-respected commentator Paul Harvey say: “When the law fails, vigilante justice is the logical step backward.”

Our government has become top-heavy, corrupt, and is spreading like a political pandemic rife with sickness not seen since The Jacobins of the French Revolution. Ours is just as sick and twisted.

And there is no known vaccine for dishonesty and corruption.

Make no mistake. Barr and Durham learned to swim in the Potomac River.

