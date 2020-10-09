https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/09/what-lol-susan-hennessey-shames-media-for-being-too-hard-on-biden-and-pressing-him-to-answer-question-on-stacking-the-court/

Susan Hennessey thinks the media is being too hard on Joe Biden.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Call us crazy but the fact Sleepy Joe won’t answer a question on whether or not he’ll stack the court seems like a pretty big deal and something the press should push him on. But you know, the GOP is being super reckless trying to fill an empty seat on the SCOTUS or something …

Because stacking the court wouldn’t drive us off a cliff.

Really?

Journalist malpractice? WHAT?

And what majority of voters have said they shouldn’t fill the seat? A CNN poll? Girl, please.

Huh?

What?

ROFL.

The press couldn’t care less about proving they’re tough on Biden.

Oh, honey … c’mon.

It Trump said HALF the racist things Biden has spouted in just the last couple of months it would be all we hear about 24/7.

Media: Joe, what’s your favorite color?
Joe: C’MON MAN! Pumpkins make the best scarves for the carnival.

Yup.

We had this same reaction.

Nope.

Not really.

*snorts*

What PLANET does Susan live on?

***

