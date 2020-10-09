https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/rick-moran/2020/10/09/when-being-pro-trump-is-worse-then-being-osama-bin-ladens-niece-n1026282

Noor bin Ladin, a niece of the deceased terrorist Osama bin Laden, is a Swiss national and an American at heart. She is stuck in Europe because of pandemic travel restrictions, but devoutly wishes she could be in America to help reelect Donald Trump.

Last month, Noor wrote a “Letter to America” warning what would happen if Joe Biden is elected president.

Spectator:

All the above achievements will be torpedoed with a Biden/Harris presidency, and the dream of America’s enemies to see her weak and on her knees would be fulfilled. Make no mistake America, you are under attack. Supported by the fake news propaganda machine and violent marxists groups such as antifa with their Isis-type tactics, they have pushed their agenda through fearmongering, hypocrisy, lies and destruction onto you, the American people, and for one motive only: power.

She wrote glowingly of America’s founding, citing the fact that “For the first time, with the ratification of your Declaration of Independence, mankind was offered an unmatched societal ideal.” And she praised Donald Trump’s accomplishments.

Domestically, he removed handicapping regulations to American economic growth; rebuilt a depleted military; brought back manufacturing and revamped dying industries by renegotiating trade deals and cutting taxes; achieved energy independence; curbed immigration — all of which contributed to setting record unemployment rates.

It’s a heartfelt letter and a sincere warning of what’s to come unless Trump is reelected.

But apparently, not everyone sees it that way:

The response to ‘My Letter to America’ has been overwhelmingly wonderful, and I am most thankful to all those who took the time to read it and send kind messages, including Spectator readers. But in my private life, I have lost a few so-called friends for backing Donald Trump over the past five years. Coming out publicly was a step too far for some, and the vitriol I received for stating my political beliefs revealed unflattering sides to certain characters. From a sociological standpoint, it is quite interesting that in some elitist circles being pro-Trump has caused me more grief than carrying the name bin Ladin.

I understand the emotions that can be unleashed when discussing politics. But in America, we never used to want to kill each other over it. Politics was never as important as family, faith, or patriotism. It was never supposed to be a matter of life and death. In other nations, yes. Politics is by necessity is a matter of life and death. If you lose you die. But politics in America were not created to be that way.

Of course, it isn’t now either. But those who are energizing and manipulating the mob have framed the election in terms of life and death. “Vote for Biden or die” is the Democrats’ clear message. And it’s damned effective. It scares people into voting. And scared voters are not rational voters.

But that’s what Democrats want: a frightened, irrational nation, so they can overlay their revolutionary template on the country. And people will accept it—willingly, meekly, and without question.

Sam Adams wrote:

If ye love wealth better than liberty, the tranquility of servitude better than the animating contest of freedom, go home from us in peace. We ask not your counsels or arms. Crouch down and lick the hands which feed you. May your chains set lightly upon you, and may posterity forget that ye were our countrymen.

Recognize anyone, America?

