https://babylonbee.com/news/yelp-hires-people-with-megaphones-to-follow-people-around-and-call-them-racists/

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—In its ongoing campaign to protect the American people from the evil scourge of deadly racism, Yelp has added some new features that will help consumers discern which businesses are owned by democrats, and which ones are owned by racists. If business owners are accused of possible racism, Yelp will helpfully send a protestor with a megaphone to follow them around 24/7 and helpfully declare to everyone that they’re a stinky no-good bigot.

“Here at Yelp, we are passionate about making sure that everyone is protected from all forms of racism, misogyny, homophobia, and anything else related to conservatism,” said Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO of the company. “Since everyone who doesn’t think exactly the way we do in San Francisco is likely a racist, we definitely have our work cut out for us.”

Yelp’s website will also feature a handy map of racist business owners so that Antifa can better determine which businesses to burn to the ground first.

According to Billie Proxima, leader of the initiative, no racists will be safe. “We’re coming for you,” she said. “Whether you’re a white-owned business trying to sell Asian food, or a convenience store owner refusing to fly a #BlackLivesMatter flag, Yelp will not rest until you, your family, and your livelihood are completely destroyed. It’s for your own good!”

“We are proud to be unveiling our new hate map of hateful people showing you who you should hate,” said Stoppelman. “If the map doesn’t work, we’ll send one of our helpful megaphone-yellers to scream ‘racist’ in your ear every day until you die!” Thanks, Yelp!

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Biden Says His Position On Court Packing Is In His Last Will To Be Opened After His Death Next Article Biden Insists He Won’t Reveal His Position On Hair-Sniffing Until After Election

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

