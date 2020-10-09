https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/yelp-now-posts-warnings-consumers-businesses-accused-racist-behavior/

(SACRAMENTO BEE) If you’re browsing through Yelp reviews, you might come across a new consumer alert, warning you that a business has been “accused of racist behavior.”

“Recently, someone associated with this business was accused of racist behavior, resulting in an influx of people posting their views to this page,” the warning says.

There has been a substantial increase in the number of reviews mentioning Black-owned businesses, Yelp said in a news release Thursday. This summer, Yelp saw a 617% rise in such reviews compared with last year.

