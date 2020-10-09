http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3XktCK8XJU8/

New Hampshire residents received unidentified mailers containing an absentee ballot application form and a handwritten note reading, “You are needed,” according to the state attorney general’s office.

The office said the forms were not mailed by any state agency or New Hampshire city clerks. There’s no evidence to suggests the forms were mailed by any political party.

The mailer also contained a return envelope along with the recipient’s town or city clerk’s address, notes WMUR.

“There were voters in communities in New Hampshire that have been receiving these unidentified mailers,” said Assistant Attorney General Nicholas Chong Yen. “They came in these envelopes with a return envelopes to the recipient’s town or city clerk and contained an absentee ballot application form.”

Officials also claimed there is currently no evidence of voter fraud.

