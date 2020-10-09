https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/09/you-heard-it-here-first-adam-housley-shares-exclusive-details-suggesting-possible-coverup-of-clinton-foundation-corruption-by-james-comey/
Former Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley had some interesting tweets overnight about some questionable behavior on the part of ex-FBI Director James Comey:
Exclusive: early Jan 2017, a Retired SR state department official wrote a letter to the FBI as a whistleblower after he uncovered evidence he says showed classified info was being misused by the Clinton Foundation. Two weeks later after he got no response, he walked into the
FBI office in DC to deliver the intelligence/info in person. This info/intelligence was completely ignored by James Comey & Peter Strzok. He also alleges he has proof of lying to Congress. He was not low level. You’ll see this story more in depth in other
places in the next few days. Again it shows the pick and choose power play in DC that crosses party lines. You heard it here first tho.
Housley’s earned a reputation as a straight shooter and discerning journalist, so color us officially intrigued.
