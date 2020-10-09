https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/09/you-heard-it-here-first-adam-housley-shares-exclusive-details-suggesting-possible-coverup-of-clinton-foundation-corruption-by-james-comey/

Former Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley had some interesting tweets overnight about some questionable behavior on the part of ex-FBI Director James Comey:

Housley’s earned a reputation as a straight shooter and discerning journalist, so color us officially intrigued.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...