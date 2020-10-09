https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/09/you-heard-it-here-first-adam-housley-shares-exclusive-details-suggesting-possible-coverup-of-clinton-foundation-corruption-by-james-comey/

Former Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley had some interesting tweets overnight about some questionable behavior on the part of ex-FBI Director James Comey:

Exclusive: early Jan 2017, a Retired SR state department official wrote a letter to the FBI as a whistleblower after he uncovered evidence he says showed classified info was being misused by the Clinton Foundation. Two weeks later after he got no response, he walked into the — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 9, 2020

FBI office in DC to deliver the intelligence/info in person. This info/intelligence was completely ignored by James Comey & Peter Strzok. He also alleges he has proof of lying to Congress. He was not low level. You’ll see this story more in depth in other — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 9, 2020

places in the next few days. Again it shows the pick and choose power play in DC that crosses party lines. You heard it here first tho. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 9, 2020

Housley’s earned a reputation as a straight shooter and discerning journalist, so color us officially intrigued.

You’ve piqued my interest. Following… — Wear your mask (@SkullyMcSkuller) October 9, 2020

Anxiously awaiting! — Melinda Dotson (@gandotson) October 9, 2020

