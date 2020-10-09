https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/got-usher-god-usher-immorality-happening-jason-whitlock-godless-blm-movement-sports-video/

Outkick sports reporter Jason Whitlock joined Laura Ingraham Friday night on The Ingraham Angle.

Laura asked Jason on to discuss the firing of Illinois State coach Kurt Beathard.

Coach Beathard, a devout Christian, was fired after he replaced a “Black Lives Matter” sign taped on his door with a sign that read “All Lives Matter to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

For posting his belief in Jesus Christ Black Lives Matter pressured the school administrators until Coach Beathard was fired.

TRENDING: OMG! NO ONE Is Showing Up to Biden-Harris Events and NO ONE Is Watching Online – Biden-Harris Have Only 3% of President Trump’s Online Viewership

Jason Whitlock told Laura this is what the Black Lives Matter movement is about. They must remove God to usher in their immorality. And they must usher out God in order to hold the state supreme. This has been repeated over and over in every failed socialist state in the past 100 years.

Jason Whitlock: This has been the intent from Black Lives Matter from the very beginning. We’re seeing it reshape right before our eyes the hostility toward Christianity is overtaking the sports world and Kurt Beathard is paying the price… It’s a calculated, not an organic deal. This has been underway for years… You’ve got to usher out God to usher in immorality.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

