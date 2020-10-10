http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QrJSArzC8PI/

A flurry of recently released polls show Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by double digits with less than a month until the November 3 presidential election. In fact, the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls currently has Joe Biden enjoying a comfortable 9.6 point lead over Donald Trump.

However, looking back at the same period in 2016, a number of polls–at least 13–showed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with a big lead over Donald Trump in the month preceding the November 2016 election.

1. PRRI/Brookings Poll released on October 19: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 15 points

2. NBC/Wall Street Journal Poll released on October 10: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 14 points in a one-on-one contest and 11 points in a four way race

3. AP Poll released on October 26: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 14 points

4. Monmouth University Poll released on October 17: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 12 points

5. ABC Poll released on October 23: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 12 points

6. Atlantic/PRRI Poll released on October 9: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 11 points

7. Saint Leo University Poll released on October 26: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 11 points

8. USA Today/Suffolk University Poll released on October 27: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 10 points in a one-on-one race and by nine points in a four way race.

9. Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on October 6: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 10 points

10. SurveyUSA/Boston Globe Poll released on October 14: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by 10 points

11. CBS Poll released on October 17: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by nine points

12. Bloomberg Poll released on October 19: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by nine points

13. CNBC Poll released on October 27: Hillary Clinton leading Donald Trump by nine points

On Election Day 2016, Donald Trump surprised those polling firms, the mainstream media, the Democratic Party, and Hillary Clinton by easily securing the presidency with a 306 to 232 Electoral College victory over Clinton, despite losing the national popular vote to her by two points, 46 percent to 48 percent. (The final Electoral College totals counted when Congress convened to formally count the votes in January 2017 was 304 for Trump, 227 for Clinton, with seven cast for various other candidates by faithless electors.)

In 2016, the outcome was a surprise to many. Will that be the case in 2020? We’ll have to wait.

