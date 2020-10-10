https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/alleged-right-wing-plotter-gov-whitmer-black-lives-matter-protester-sympathizer/

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) On Thursday the FBI announced during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Early Thursday morning, federal agencies raided a house in Hartland, Michigan and arrested six men: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

