St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has some of the strictest lockdown measures in nation. The Democrat has extended unnecessary lockdowns on children and has ruined youth sports. His outlandish rules have caused hundreds of county businesses to close down for good. Poor and middle class county residents are hurt the most and their children are suffering.

In August Sam Page toughened his orders requiring face masks, in an effort to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Under Page’s crackdown businesses are not able to serve people who aren’t wearing masks, and children over age 5 will have to wear them in school. People will also need to wear masks at indoor and outdoor businesses. Page also forced children to wear masks in public parks on the way to their soccer games even though others in the park were not wearing masks.

On Saturday Sam Page was caught at a local business sitting, chatting and having drinks with friends without a mask.

It should not be a surprise Page is struggling in his reelection campaign.

It’s time for control hypocrites like Sam Page to go.

