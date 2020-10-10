https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/10/anti-barrett-letter-with-thousands-of-signees-contains-duplicates-and-dead-people-n1034524

We’ve recently seen headlines announcing that “x-number” of former national security advisors, or Justice Department lawyers, or retired generals, or maybe White House janitors oppose Donald Trump.

Trump is not a popular bloke in some elite circles so it’s not surprising. What may be surprising is if we take a closer look at some of these petitions, “open letters,” and political indictments and discover just who is really signing these documents — or if they even exist.

Washington Times:

Liberal judicial advocacy group Alliance for Justice sent a letter to the U.S. Senate with the names of thousands of lawyers purportedly opposing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court appointment, but the letter includes more than 100 pages of duplicate names. One of the duplicate names appears to be the late Patricia Whalen, who died in May 2020 before Judge Barrett was nominated and before the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, according to an obituary published by a New York funeral home. Attempts to reach Ms. Whalen’s family on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Some liberal legal blogs reported on this letter. Perhaps we should wait for the retraction, huh?

This is really embarrassing.

Before identifying the names of the signatories, Unbendable Media and Alliance for Justice sent press releases on Friday to reporters touting the letter as “the largest known lawyer opposition letter to a Supreme Court nominee.”

On Saturday, an updated press release was sent to reporters with a 394-page letter that said it had been signed by 6,056 “members of the legal profession,”including more than 5,000 lawyers and 14 judges. Whalen, a former international judge of the War Crimes Chamber at the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, was identified twice. An obituary posted by a New York funeral home said Whalen died May 23, 2020. Unbendable Media did not respond on Saturday to request for comment on Ms. Whalen’s inclusion on the list and on the duplicate names.

Since they’re radical liberals, they don’t have to respond to questions. Still, wouldn’t you love to know just how many of those 6,000 “members of the legal profession” were actually physically contacted so that their names could be included?

I guess Judge Whalen kind of fell through the cracks.

Alliance for Justice President Nan Aron issued a statement on Saturday that never bothered to mention the controversy.

“It is virtually unprecedented for thousands of lawyers, from every state and a breadth of backgrounds, to unite in opposition to a Supreme Court nominee,” Ms. Aron said. “As people who have devoted their careers to the pursuit of justice and upholding our Constitution, they have made clear that a vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett is a vote to strip away health care protections from millions, eviscerate protections for those with preexisting conditions, overturn Roe, and dismantle civil rights.”

Maybe Barrett should get started now. It looks like she’s going to be busy.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can expose and fight the Left’s radical plans for the Supreme Court? They will stop at nothing, so your support for conservative journalism is more important than ever. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code SCOTUS to get 25% off your VIP membership.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

