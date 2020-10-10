https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/antifa-cheers-streets-one-peers-shoots-kills-trump-supporter-denver-video/

An antifa militant was caught on camera cheering in the streets after one of their comrades shot and killed a Trump supporter in Denver on Saturday.

The deadly shooting took place during a clash between a pro-Trump rally and a counter “protest” by the militant leftists. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and two people have been taken into custody.

Antifa just cheered when they said “the person shot is on the opposing side.” #DenverProtest. — Joseph A. Camp (@JoeyCamp2020) October 10, 2020

A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.

“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.

