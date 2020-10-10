https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/archbishop-infuriated-priests-recorded-threesome-church-altar/

(WWL NEWS) The Archdiocese of New Orleans has removed and burned the altar at of Sts. Peter and Paul church in Pearl River after a priest was caught filming sex acts on the altar with two women.

Archbishop Gregory Aymond put out a statement Friday, responding to a series of investigative reports by David Hammer and The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate on sexual misconduct by two Northshore priests.

In the statement, Aymond answered direct questions posed to him by David Hammer. Among his responses, he called Rev. Travis Clark’s acts “demonic.”

“His obscene behavior was deplorable,” Aymond said. “His desecration of the altar in Church was demonic. I am infuriated by his actions. When the details became clear, we had the altar removed and burned. I will consecrate a new altar tomorrow (Oct. 10).”

Clark was arrested for obscenity, along with the two women involved, because their sex acts were clearly visible from the street.

