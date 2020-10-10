https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/archbishop-orders-alter-removed-burned-following-demonic-sex-act-church-video/

The Archdiocese of New Orleans removed the altar at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and burned it following revelations of a demonic sex act performed on the altar by a priest and two dominatix porn stars.

The trio set up lighting and were recording their acts on the altar with a cellphone.

Archbishop Aymond released a video following the demonic act.

[embedded content]

TRENDING: OMG! NO ONE Is Showing Up to Biden-Harris Events and NO ONE Is Watching Online – Biden-Harris Have Only 3% of President Trump’s Online Viewership

According to WGNO — The Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, Sarah McDonald, tells WGNO News that the altar, on which the alleged sex acts took place, has been burned by the Archdiocese and will be replaced.

According to NOLA one of the women boasted on social media about how she was driving to New Orleans to meet with another dominatrix and defile a House of God.

New details, however, have emerged in court filings that paint a lurid picture of a priest recording himself engaged in sexual role play while desecrating a sacred place within the church. Public records additionally show that one of the women, Mindy Dixon, 41, is an adult film actor who also works for hire as a dominatrix. On a social media account associated with Dixon, a Sept. 29 post says she was on her way to the New Orleans area to meet another dominatrix “and defile a house of God.”

WGNO has more on the latest attack on a House of God.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

