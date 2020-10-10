https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/10/arizona-house-dem-leader-applauds-so-many-supporters-who-turned-out-for-biden-harris-bus-definition-of-so-many-up-for-debate/
A Biden/Harris bus came through Yuma, Arizona, and the leader of the state’s House Dems saw lots of excitement:
.@JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris bus came through Yuma! So many supporters excited to finally be able to cast their vote for #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/Bb6eRSUalM
— Charlene Fernandez (@CharleneforAZ) October 9, 2020
Immediately, there was discussion about the definition of “so many”:
That’s “many” in your eyes? https://t.co/iUZuxEeWsd
— (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 10, 2020
Dozens? 😂
— Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 10, 2020
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 9, 2020
Joe-mentum!
Lol, I thought this was sarcasm until I realized you’re a dem. #AnemicCrowd 🤣
— Phoebe Beach 🇺🇸 (@PhoebeBeach) October 10, 2020
Is… is that sarcasm? https://t.co/jBZhrC0UV7
— Comrade Fudge (@HNIJohnMiller) October 9, 2020
Is this a parody? It’s so hard to tell anymore. https://t.co/uLNR4HBoGC
— Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 10, 2020
It really is.
44 adults and 2 children… there were more people at the Waffle House down the street. https://t.co/9fHaZur0iw
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 10, 2020
If that’s what you call “many” what would you call this 👇 pic.twitter.com/s4JUKPqYY6
— MauryO (@MauryO) October 10, 2020
Below average spreader event. https://t.co/jZZ2aUL894
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 9, 2020
Charles Manson attracted more followers than Joe Biden does. https://t.co/PQMZedkDqB
— H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) October 10, 2020
Where are the supporters? Behind the bus?
— Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 9, 2020
To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘many’ is.”