Joe Biden spoke to a small group of people standing in social distancing circles during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.

At one point, Biden told people standing in social distancing circles to sit down, but they had no chairs.

The attendees started laughing at Joe.

Biden also made some bizarre remarks about becoming famous on television.

“By the way, you’re making me famous on television right now. I tell ya. They asked me is that my sister and I said, yeah.”

Awkward.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

