https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/attendees-standing-social-distancing-circles-laugh-joe-biden-tells-sit-no-chairs-video/
Joe Biden spoke to a small group of people standing in social distancing circles during a campaign stop in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday.
At one point, Biden told people standing in social distancing circles to sit down, but they had no chairs.
Advertisement – story continues below
The attendees started laughing at Joe.
Biden also made some bizarre remarks about becoming famous on television.
TRENDING: OMG! NO ONE Is Showing Up to Biden-Harris Events and NO ONE Is Watching Online – Biden-Harris Have Only 3% of President Trump’s Online Viewership
“By the way, you’re making me famous on television right now. I tell ya. They asked me is that my sister and I said, yeah.”
Awkward.
Advertisement – story continues below
WATCH:[embedded content]