Nothing inspires confidence in the sanctity of the franchise during this most contentious of elections than a candidate who steals the identities of nursing home residents and hijacks their ballots. This story begins our first weekly wrap up Ballot Shenanigans.

Meet Zul Mirza Mohamed, which may be hard because when he’s not standing guard at the top of a high-rise in New York City waiting for the Ghostbusters or running for mayor of Carrollton, Texas, he’s in jail for “25 counts of Unlawful Possession of Ballot/Ballot Envelope w/o Request of Voter, and 84 counts of Fraudulent Use of Mail Ballot Application.”

The Denton County Sheriff’s Department got a tip and waited for Mohamed to pick up the ballots at a local postal store, where the hijacked mail-in ballots had been sent. Mohamed insisted on curbside service and when an undercover deputy brought out the box of ballots, he busted him.

Sheriff Tracy Murphree wondered how many times this has gone on undetected in the Dallas suburb.

The fact that we caught it this time, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened in elections past. I’m sure it has. Just people are paying more attention. I think election officials are paying more attention. I think they’re keeping a closer eye on it. I personally believe voting by mail is a dangerous thing The fact an actual candidate for public office would engage in these activities is appalling. [emphasis added]

What’s in those tumbleweeds in Texas, anyway? Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Texas political director was recently accused in a lawsuit of engaging in an illegal ballot harvesting scheme.

But we’re not done with the Lone Star state just yet. In their zeal to turn Texas blue, the Democrats have even taken to running candidates who don’t actually live in Texas.

Take Helane Seikaly – please. The Roseville, Calif, resident, UC Davis adjunct professor, Sacramento law firm member and erstwhile deputy city attorney of Atwater, Calif., is running for a congressional seat in Texas, where her parents still live. Seikaly votes in Texas, using her parents’ address as her own while she lives and works in California. She only recently returned to Texas. I guess it makes sense. After all, Democrats don’t think you should have to be a citizen of the United States of America to vote, either.

Speaking of California residents, 2,100 ballots sent to people living in Los Angeles didn’t include the presidential contest on them. Apparently, elections officials don’t think it’s much of a contest and didn’t bother to waste the ink. Secretary of State Alex Padilla says he’s looking into it and new ballots are being printed.

The White House press corps, the never-Trumper Lincoln Project, and Rachel Maddow of MSNBC thought they’d had their “we’ve got him now!” moment when President Trump’s story of Wisconsin ballots dumped in a creek turned out to be ballots and other mail dumped in a ditch. It was later learned that there were no Wisconsin ballots found in that ditch. Well then, good day, sir!

While the president may not be able to recite exact names, dates, times, and locations of ballot shenanigans, he’s not wrong about the fact that they exist.

After spending multiple column inches calling President Trump a liar for mistaking a creek for a ditch, this news broke from New Jersey. A New Jersey postal worker is charged with dumping a bunch of mail – including ballots for this year’s election – into a dumpster.

Approximately 1,875 pieces of mail – including 627 pieces of first class, 873 pieces of standard class, two pieces of certified mail, 99 general election ballots destined for residents in West Orange, and 276 campaign flyers from local candidates for West Orange Town Council and Board of Education – were recovered from dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange on Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 5, 2020. The mail had been scheduled to be delivered on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2, 2020, to addresses on certain postal routes in Orange and West Orange. On the delivery dates for which mail was recovered, Beauchene was the only mail carrier assigned to deliver mail to the addresses on the recovered mail

Nine military ballots were found dumped in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Seven of the ballots were marked for President Trump. The Secretary of State, a Democrat, said it was a mistake of training, not intentional fraud.

It’s unimaginable that people might distrust postal workers to deliver their ballots considering their union endorsed Joe Biden. Unfathomable, really.

But in Minnesota, it did appear to be intentional when Project Veritas discovered that a point man for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar possessed hundreds of ballots he’d “harvested” from people. That’s hundreds of ballots over the limit.

In Riverside County, Calif., the sheriff is investigating the theft of mail, including ballots, from a neighborhood that were found dumped in Joshua Tree.

In Michigan, the GOP is taking a Democrat county clerk to task for his failure to secure ballot receptacles in Lansing. After the clerk snarked back at the Republicans it turned out that at least one of the supposedly secure lock boxes was unlocked.

Citizens posting videos and photos online have raised questions about discarded ballots in Santa Monica; partially shredded mail-in ballot applications from the Trump campaign for Pennsylvania; voters in the backs of trucks in Indiana. We’ll keep checking back on these reports.

Voters in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Vermont, New Jersey, D.C., and Hawaii will receive ballots whether they ask for them or not. Montana is allowing counties to decide for themselves if they want to automatically send ballots. Of course, this means that ballots are arriving at the previous homes of dead people and those who have moved.

Rules put in place after the 2000 election were designed to keep voter rolls current, but that obviously has not happened in the case of Tom Thompson. His parents, John and Gertrude Thompson, who used to live in Redondo Beach, Calif., died ten years ago. Yet, behold, they received ballots for November’s election.

When secretaries of state say everyone will get a ballot they really mean it.

I am the son of John and Gertrude Thompson. Both passed away over ten years ago and got ballots for the upcoming election. I gave Richard Grenell permission to post these pictures and ask for an investigation as to why they were mailed ballots for the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/HcsIzvPk7k — Tom Thompson (@tthompson90277) October 8, 2020

One wonders how many of those ballots going to dead people will be voted and whether the elections officials, who swear there are safeguards put in place, will catch them.

The Heritage Foundation reported in 2018 that “24 million voter registrations nationwide—one out of every eight—are inaccurate or outdated, and some 2.8 million voters are registered in two or more states.” The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 ruled that states must purge voting rolls of people who have moved on. The Left calls this voter suppression, yet the National Voter Registration Act codifies ways in which states may remove people, including dead people, from the voter rolls.

We’ll keep an eye on things and report back next week.

