https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/520478-biden-harris-hay-bale-display-set-on-fire-in-massachusetts

A hay bale display constructed on a Massachusetts farm in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), was set on fire Friday night.

Kate Pike, a manager at the Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, Mass., told WAMC Northeast Public Radio that the display honoring the Democratic candidates was constructed just one day before along Route 9.

“You know, we expected it to be vandalized leading up to the election, you know, and we had plenty of paint to paint over it to fix it,” Pike said. “And I was driving home last night and saw that it looked like there was coffee spilled on it or something, so I pulled back around and kinda figured, ‘OK, I’ll be fixing that in the morning.’ Like, it didn’t even last 24 hours. And then, basically, before I made the ten minute drive home it was up in flames.”

The Dalton Fire Department was called to the farm shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to local outlet MassLive. Workers headed to the display to keep the flames from growing, but no one was injured, according to Pike.

She told the outlet that the farm has yet to decide if it will create a new display.

“Our sign was loud and the message that followed was louder,” she said.

Dicken Crane, the owner of the farm, posted an image of the destruction on Facebook.

“I didn’t take long … It’s actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this,” Crane wrote.

