https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/10/bingo-byron-yorks-reality-check-tosses-elizabeth-warrens-scotus-seat-marching-orders-into-the-shredder/

The Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is scheduled to begin next week, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren would like everybody to believe what should be taken into account:

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has a reality check for Warren:

That has to be said, over and over again (because Dems like Warren keep repeating it).

Late last month Warren refused to even meet with Amy Coney Barrett.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...