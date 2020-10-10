https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/cbp-mooncake-seizure/

Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 1,300 pounds of pastries containing egg products that “pose a high risk to American agriculture” and health entering the country via China.

According to Cincinnati Customs and Border Protection, the egg products inside the pastries “pose a high risk to American agriculture” and contain diseases such as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Virulent Newcastle Disease:

“Mooncakes, which are traditionally given to family members and business associates during this holiday, are sweet pastries filled with lotus seed or bean paste and salted duck egg yolks. These pastries are highly valued and can cost hundreds of dollars; however, because of animal diseases endemic to many Southwest Asia countries, egg products from that region pose a high risk to American agriculture. China and most Southwest Asian counties are hosts to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) and Virulent Newcastle Disease (vND).”

The seizure came during the agency’s Special Operation “Over the Moon,” which led to the confiscation of 1,272 pounds of mooncakes and 359 pounds of other prohibited items.

