https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/blue-oyster-cult-florida-album-music/2020/10/10/id/991344

Classic rock group Blue Öyster Cult — which has sung about the Grim Reaper, Godzilla, and a back-from-the-dead Joan Crawford — might have come up with its scariest figure yet: Florida Man, the Miami Herald reported.

The song is featured on the band’s first studio album in almost 20 years, “The Symbol Remains,” which dropped Friday.

Written by lyricist and novelist John Shirley with the group’s founding member, vocalist-guitarist Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser, the song includes characters like a Miami nurse who snatches a purse and drives in reverse down the highway, “little Beth” who has “the neighbor’s cat . . . on her breath,” and a man who drives through a plate of glass and blames Alice’s caterpillar.

“I wanted to write a song about the Florida Man as a folk legend, such as Pecos Pete or Paul Bunyan,” Roeser told the Miami Herald.

“I also wanted to present the Florida Man as somewhat sympathetic. I imagined there was a reason for his behavior, and in the Blue Öyster Cult song, the story tells of an ancient Seminole curse dating back to the Conquistadors.”

Roeser told the Sarasota Herald-Tribune he was in New Port Richey when he came up with the idea for a Florida Man song and “the whole country is on to Florida Man.”

The group’s most famous song is the landmark “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” written and sung in 1976 by Roeser, now 72, when he had a premonition of an early death.

According to Stephen King, the song was sthe inspiration for his novel “The Stand,” the Miami Herald reported — and it was featured in the first “Halloween” horror movie in 1978, and in one of the most iconic “Saturday Night Live” sketches — “More cowbell!” — in 2000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

