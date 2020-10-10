https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-denver-trump-supporter-shot-local-news-reporters-bodyguard/

A local news reporter and their bodyguard were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies in Denver on Saturday.

All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police has now issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.

Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening that one of their reporters and a contractor have been arrested for the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is,” Clark tweeted.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Shooting at Denver Protests — ANTIFA TERRORIST SHOOTS PATRIOT PROTESTER DEAD! — Two Suspects in Custody –VIDEO

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is.” https://t.co/7PMWtLlhcJ — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) October 11, 2020

One of the people, likely the reporter, was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

“Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the Denver Police tweeted.

Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 11, 2020

The names of the two people in custody have not yet been released.

Antifa celebrated in the street at the news of a Trump supporter being shot.

A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.

“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.

Regarding affiliation. I lightened the arrest video. Do Trump supporters wear masks? pic.twitter.com/9feHdOuo87 — Joseph A. Camp (@JoeyCamp2020) October 11, 2020

[embedded content]

This is breaking news and the Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

