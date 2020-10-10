https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-denver-trump-supporter-shot-local-news-reporters-bodyguard/

A local news reporter and their bodyguard were taken into custody for the fatal shooting of a Trump supporter during dueling rallies in Denver on Saturday.

All initial reports had indicated that it was a conflict between Antifa and conservatives, but the Denver Police has now issued a statement saying that the shooter did not have any ties to the militant leftists.

Kyle Clark of 9 News, a local Denver station, tweeted on Saturday evening that one of their reporters and a contractor have been arrested for the shooting, which is being investigated as a homicide.

“A 9NEWS employee and a 9NEWS contractor have been taken into custody. 9NEWS has not been in contact with either and does not know where either currently is,” Clark tweeted.

One of the people, likely the reporter, was not arrested, but was taken into custody as a person of interest.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Denver Police said that “the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa.”

“Update: Further investigation has determined the suspect is a private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa. Additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the Denver Police tweeted.

The names of the two people in custody have not yet been released.

Antifa celebrated in the street at the news of a Trump supporter being shot.

A video of the ghastly murder celebration was captured by photographer Joseph A. Camp.

“One less white f-cking supremacist! F-ck yeah! Right in the f-cking dome! F-ck yeah,” an extremist shouts in the shocking and horrific footage.

This is breaking news and the Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

