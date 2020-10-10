https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-exclusive-debate-moderator-steve-scully-claimed-twitter-account-hacked-controversial-tweet-came-iphone/

Joe Biden’s former intern, Steve Scully, and the scheduled moderator of the second scheduled presidential debate claims his Twitter account was hacked. We have evidence that the email in question was sent from his iPhone.



Scully was the upcoming debate moderator until the debate commission changed it from an in person to virtual town hall Thursday morning which prompted President Trump to decline participating in the Presidential commissions unannounced change.

On Thursday night Steve Scully tweeted publicly a question to Trump-hater Anthony Scaramucci, asking, “Should I respond to Trump?” This may have come after a few drinks because he next deleted the tweet.

Screenshot of the tweet because he deleted:

On Friday morning it looked like the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) was going with the old Joy Reid ‘hackers’ defense.

“Apparently something now that’s being on television and on the radio saying that… he’s been talking to #Scaramucci. He was hacked. It didn’t happen,” CPD co-chair Frank Fahrenkopf said on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show.

Fahrenkopf made the remarks on Brian Kilmeade’s radio show a short time ago. — Rocco Aloe (@Rocco_FNC) October 9, 2020

C-Span released a statement regarding the so called “hack” of Steve Scully’s Twitter account.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates has stated publicly that the tweet was not sent by Scully himself and is investigating with the help of authorities.”

But we reported that Scully claimed his Twitter account was hacked back in 2012 and 2013 as well:

Tweets from 2012 and 2013 pic.twitter.com/jdeKqq7UEW — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 9, 2020

Next Scully deleted his entire Twitter account.

This morning we have uncovered evidence that destroys Scully’s claims that he was hacked.



Per a composite from Yaacov Apelbaum we see that the tweet on October 8th noted above were sent from an iPhone as highlighted below:

Using XRVision, we were able to determine that the tweet noted above on October 8th came from Scully’s verified Twitter account and a phone associated with number (XXX) XXX-7956, Scully’s number.

Scully’s assertion that his Twitter account was hacked doesn’t add up with the evidence. The tweet in question came from his iPhone. It would have been exceedingly difficult to execute this type of a remote exploit on his iPhone. This is due to the fact that phones are in frequent use and the loss of access to a device would be easily noticeable by the user. To exploit his iPhone and control it remotely for the purpose of using it to post a tweet would require significant resources, skills, be risky, and easy to trace.

This is because, the attacker would first have to bypass the device login security, gain full control over the phone (which Scully could notice), once in control, he would have to launch the Twitter App, then log into Twitter, compose the message, and post it. It would have been faster and safer for an attacker to post that tweet from his own device.

Scully never reported that his iPhone was missing or lost. The tweet came from his phone and he had possession of his phone at the time which leads to the obvious conclusion that he posted the tweet.

In typical phone hacks, attackers look to conduct surveillance on the device (voice/video) and/or retrieve files and information such as an address book and texts. A hacker taking over Scully’s device for the purpose of an ‘ambiguous’ tweet would be a rare precedent.

In addition, Scully’s past pattern of behavior is consistent with Twitter ‘work accidents’ and claiming being hacked as an excuse. In the past, Scully claimed twice (in 2012 and 2013) that his Twitter was hacked, each incident occurred after he posted controversial tweets.

Finally, the fact that he deleted his Twitter account is also a strong indicator that he was the source of the post in question. By closing the account, Scully removed the event logs for his account that would clearly show the source IP addresses, device type, and the dates of login into his Twitter account.

Examining Scully’s professional linkage also shows that he is associated both professionally and socially with a large number of anti-Trump associates. For example, one of his friends is Mark Zaid, the attorney for Eric Ciaramella from the Ukrainian impeachment sham:

We’ve written about Zaid extensively, as he was the attorney for the Deep State ‘whistleblower’ who started the sham, loved Obama and posted tweets about ‘the resistance’. Applebaum also has written about Zaid.

Steve Scully is a former Biden intern who is friends with Never Trumpers the Mooch and Mark Zaid. He tweeted a tweet from his iPhone but then claimed he was hacked. He has claimed his Twitter account was hacked twice before and yesterday he deleted his Twitter account.



All of this indicates Scully is obviously not telling the truth.



It looks like President Trump sums it up best and is right again:

.@SteveScully, the Never Trumper next debate moderator, got caught cold. Pulled out the old, “I’ve been hacked”, line. That never works. His bosses are furious at him as he’s lost all credibility! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

