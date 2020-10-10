https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-shooting-denver-protests-patriots-vs-antifa-blm-mob-two-suspects-custody/

There was a shooting today in Denver, Colorado as patriots and Antifa-BLM mobs faced off.

The shooting was caught on video.

Potato video, but here is the person shooting the gun at the #Denverprotests, and the scene after (Denver, CO) pic.twitter.com/N1FksCXWiW — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 10, 2020

According to police the shooting took place near the Art Museum.

ALERT : Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum. 1 victim transported to the hospital their condition is unknown, 1 suspect in custody . pic.twitter.com/1F6NuVlv0F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

The suspect was immediately arrested.

This is allegedly the suspect in the Denver shooting. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8ADbq7QhME — CIA-Simulation Warlord 🇺🇸😈🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) October 10, 2020

Make that two suspects were arrested.

UPDATE: 2 suspects are now in custody in relation to this shooting . — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

Police Take 2 In Custody After Shooting During Dueling Protests https://t.co/14ofVGWit7 pic.twitter.com/a5iOteIcko — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) October 10, 2020

It appears the shooter was Antifa.

BREAKING: ‘Antifa’ reportedly shot a member of the ‘Patriot’ side in #Denver. Initially, speculation was the opposite. Suspect is in custody. https://t.co/tVgqKTwfFo — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 10, 2020

The shooter was ANTIFA–

Via Denver Post—

A man participating in what was billed as a “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at a left-wing demonstrator, and the left-wing demonstrator shot him with a handgun. Ambulances responded to the scene. Police said Saturday afternoon they were working on a homicide investigation.

