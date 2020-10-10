https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-shooting-denver-protests-patriots-vs-antifa-blm-mob-two-suspects-custody/

There was a shooting today in Denver, Colorado as patriots and Antifa-BLM mobs faced off.

The shooting was caught on video.

According to police the shooting took place near the Art Museum.

The suspect was immediately arrested.

Make that two suspects were arrested.

It appears the shooter was Antifa.

The shooter was ANTIFA–
Via Denver Post
A man participating in what was billed as a “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at a left-wing demonstrator, and the left-wing demonstrator shot him with a handgun. Ambulances responded to the scene. Police said Saturday afternoon they were working on a homicide investigation.

