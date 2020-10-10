https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/california-voters-including-parents-deep-concerns-distance-learning/

(CNN) As most public and private school students in California continue to study from home, distance learning gets a definite thumbs down from the state’s registered voters, including parents, according to a new EdSource poll.

A majority of voters as well as parents feel that the state’s schools in general are not prepared to offer high quality distance learning, although they are more positive about their own local schools.

Parents worry that if children are at home for the rest of the year it will result in learning loss for all students, but especially for the most economically vulnerable who suffer from hunger or housing insecurity. Low income parents in particular worry that prolonged distance learning will mean they won’t be able to get back to work.

