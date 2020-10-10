https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-christie-released-from-hospital-after-week-long-stay-following-covid-19-diagnosis

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) has been discharged from the hospital seven days after he was admitted for coronavirus as part of what he described in his initial announcement as an “important precautionary measure.”

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” tweeted Christie on Saturday morning.

The former governor was hospitalized on the same day President Donald Trump was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center to receive treatment for his coronavirus diagnosis after experiencing a fever and lowered blood oxygen levels.

At the time Christie was admitted to the hospital, the former governor said he was exhibiting mild symptoms, but his doctors believed he should stay in the hospital because of his “history of asthma.”

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon,” he said.

The president, who spent time with Christie to prepare for the debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, was released after a three-day hospital stay.

President Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley provided several updates after Trump was released from the hospital, including most recently on Thursday, when the physician said that the president was stable and “devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness.”

“Overall he’s responded well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” said Dr. Conley.

Trump proceeded to give a speech at the White House on Saturday, marking his first major public appearance since his coronavirus diagnosis. He spoke to a crowd of roughly several hundred supporters at a “Blexit” event organized by conservative activist Candace Owens.

