Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has been released from a New Jersey hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 diagnosis of last week.

Christie was admitted to the hospital last week, just hours after releasing the news of his diagnosis.

Christie, who is 58 years old, is overweight and has asthma, putting him at more serious risk than those without contributing factors who end up infected with the virus.

What are the details?

On Saturday morning, the former New Jersey governor shared the news on Twitter, writing, “I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

This is Christie’s first tweet following the announcement that he’d be checking into the hospital for treatment following news of the positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Last Saturday, he wrote, “In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

According to CNN, doctors prescribed the anti-viral drug remdesivir to assist in Christie’s treatment.

Christie’s positive diagnosis announcement came a day after that of President Donald Trump, who last week announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for the virus.

Trump spent the entirety of last weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. He was released on Monday.

Last week, the New Jersey Republican told ABC News that he had spent some time “off and on” at the White House and with Trump himself in order to help prep for the president’s debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Christie isn’t the only Trump cohort who has tested positive for the virus after the president’s positive diagnosis: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tested positive for COVID-19 last week, as did Trump aides Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller, and more.

