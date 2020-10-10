https://www.khou.com/amp/article/news/local/city-of-galveston-sued-for-1-million-in-viral-2019-arrest/285-0fbc79c3-fd25-4581-a7d0-56e758413654

GALVESTON, Texas — The city of Galveston is being sued for $1 million a year after a black man was escorted through a public street by two officers on horseback with his handcuff tethered to a rope.

Donald Neely field a lawsuit Wednesday claiming emotional distress and negligence on the part of the officers. Neely is demanding a trial by jury.

Editor’s Note: The above video was published for Oct. 21, 2019.

The lawsuit said he experienced embarrassment, humiliation and fear during the incident that happened Aug. 3, 2019. It also claimed the incident of reminiscent of slavery.

Neely was arrested on criminal trespassing charges outside the Galveston Park Board of Trustees building. The charges were later dismissed in court, the lawsuit said.

Investigators released police body cam footage from the encounter that quickly went viral and sparking outrage, forcing the police department chief to formally apologize and a formal investigation by the Texas Rangers.

