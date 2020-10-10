https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/climate-activist-greta-thunberg-endorses-u-s-presidential-race/
(THE HILL) Teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
“I never engage in party politics. But the upcoming US elections is above and beyond all that,” Thunberg tweeted. “From a climate perspective it’s very far from enough and many of you of course supported other candidates. But, I mean…you know…damn! Just get organized and get everyone to vote #Biden”