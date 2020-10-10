https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/creepy-joe-biden-trying-breast-never-feels-like-enough-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday promising to create a million new good paying jobs that he’s never created in 47 years in office.

Biden was breathing heavily after he took off his mask.

He also wiped his nose and mouth.

Science!

WATCH:

Then Creepy Uncle Joe said this…

“You’re trying your breast, but it never feels like enough.”

WATCH:

