https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/creepy-joe-biden-trying-breast-never-feels-like-enough-video/
Joe Biden traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday promising to create a million new good paying jobs that he’s never created in 47 years in office.
Biden was breathing heavily after he took off his mask.
Advertisement – story continues below
He also wiped his nose and mouth.
Science!
TRENDING: BREAKING: Shooting at Denver Protests — Antifa Terrorist Shoots Patriot Protester Dead! — Two Suspects in Custody –VIDEO
WATCH:
Joe Biden wipes his nose and mouth immediately after removing his mask. pic.twitter.com/iHDrpPCF25
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 10, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below
Then Creepy Uncle Joe said this…
“You’re trying your breast, but it never feels like enough.”
WATCH:
Joe Biden: “You’re trying your breast, but it never feels like enough.”
— Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 10, 2020
Advertisement – story continues below