Joe Biden traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday promising to create a million new good paying jobs that he’s never created in 47 years in office.

Biden was breathing heavily after he took off his mask.

He also wiped his nose and mouth.

Science!

WATCH:

Joe Biden wipes his nose and mouth immediately after removing his mask. pic.twitter.com/iHDrpPCF25 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 10, 2020

Then Creepy Uncle Joe said this…

“You’re trying your breast, but it never feels like enough.”

WATCH:

Joe Biden: “You’re trying your breast, but it never feels like enough.” pic.twitter.com/dZeSo4WSxr — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 10, 2020

