(GRAND RAPID PRESS) Before allegedly being involved in an elaborate plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Delaware man received a pardon in his home state for prior crimes.

FBI agents arrested 44-year-old Barry G. Croft Jr. earlier this week in Swedesboro, New Jersey. Croft is one of six men federally charged in the scheme against Whitmer.

Croft had his initial appearance on Thursday, Oct. 8, before a federal magistrate in Wilmington, Delaware. Like his five codefendants, Croft is charged with conspiring to kidnap the governor of Michigan from her vacation home prior to the November election. The charge is a life offense.

Croft in December 1997 was convicted in Delaware of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. He spent three years in prison on that conviction. Prior to that, he spent a year incarcerated, a stint that ended in March 1996, the Associated Press reports.

