South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison has raised $57 million during the third quarter, according to reports.

The massive haul outstrips any previous Senate candidate’s fundraising records during a three-month timeframe, Harrison’s campaign said, according to the Associated Press.

The amount dwarfs the reported $38 million Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke took in during the third-quarter of 2018, a campaign in which he did not unseat Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

The Harrison campaign said that the $57 million take was supplied via 1.5 million donations from 994,000 donors, the outlet reported.

Sen. Graham, who has served in the legislative body since 2003, currently serves as the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee where hearings on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett are slated to begin this week.

