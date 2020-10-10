https://www.dailywire.com/news/democrat-joe-biden-voters-dont-deserve-to-know-if-im-going-to-pack-supreme-court

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told a local news reporter on Friday afternoon that voters do not deserve to know whether he will pack the Supreme Court if he wins the upcoming the election.

WATCH:

“Well sir, don’t the voters deserve to know—“ “No, they don’t deserve” to know. So not only is the Left not answering whether they will pack the courts, their standard-bearer thinks you *don’t deserve* to know whether they will. pic.twitter.com/cEj0dV5p6I — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 10, 2020

