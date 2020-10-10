https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dianne-feinstein-amy-coney-barrett-senate-judiciary/2020/10/10/id/991355

Democrat leaders are worried Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., might not hold up for the upcoming fight during the Supreme Court confirmation for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, The New York Times reported.

“What is different here is the heightened scrutiny and the fact, to a significant degree, that everything is on the line when it comes to this nomination,” said James P. Manley, who served as a senior aide to former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., who, as the majority leader, had to manage an aging Robert C. Byrd as chairman of the Appropriations Committee. “The groups want blood. Democrats on and off the committee want a real fight.”

Feinstein reportedly hopes to use the hearings to prove to other Democratic lawmakers she can still hold her own.

“Democrats are doing all we can to stop this headlong rush toward confirmation,” an aide to Feinstein wrote in a statement to the Times.

“Protecting Americans healthcare and Justice Ginsburg’s legacy is a fight well worth having and we’re doing everything we can to show just how much is at stake,” Feinstein said.

