http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R_pLzaD6GZ8/

Republican Joe Collins, a Navy veteran challenging Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters in California’s 43rd Congressional District, launched a campaign ad Saturday blasting the congresswoman for residing outside the district she represents while her constituents “suffer the consequences” of her policies.

“Maxine does not live in her district. But I do. I was born right here in South L.A., in a place Maxine refuses to live,” he said. “Maxine Waters does not drink our water. She does not breathe our air. And while she sits here in her mansion, our district is in ruins.”

Do you know where I am?

Maxine Waters’ $6 Million Mansion. Do you know where I’m NOT?

Her District. Mansion Maxine Waters doesn’t live in her District — I do. My name is Joe Collins and I’m running for Congress against Maxine Waters. Help Me WIN: https://t.co/K4OcfhUR0E pic.twitter.com/GgnmvSWSq9 — Joe E. Collins III For Congress CA-43 (@joecollins43rd) October 10, 2020

Collins begins the ad by introducing Waters’ multimillion-dollar home, which is located just outside the 43rd District’s boundary in the wealthy area of Hancock Park.

Collins then proceeds to walk through the district he is campaigning to represent, highlighting the challenges the district has continued to face for decades as a result, he claims, of the policies of Waters, who has served in Congress for over 40 years.

“And why doesn’t Maxine Waters want to live in her own district? Because she doesn’t want to suffer the consequences of her own policies,” Collins says, pointing to spikes in deadly crime, a massive homeless population, and lacking education opportunities for Latino and black school-aged children.

Collins then shifts to the issue of the protests and riots that have plagued cities nationwide since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May. Waters has said in response to the demonstrations that the law enforcement “tradition” has to be “done away with.”

“Maxine sits safe in her mansion, guarded by the same police she demonizes,” Collins says.

“Maxine has never had to deal with violence or riots in her neighborhood. … But this is the way the rest of us live. We need someone to represent us who lives here, who fights here, who wants to improve our way of life. Someone who understands we need safe streets and a strong economy.”

“I was one of the kids left behind by Maxine Waters. I’m going to fight for safety and dignity for South L.A. … Where has Maxine Waters been? Our people deserve better,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

