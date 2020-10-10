https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/expert-warns-divided-u-s-becomes-national-security-issue/

The growing division in America is becoming a national security concern, a defense expert warns.

“This is scary what we’re doing right now and people better wake up,” said Bradley Bowman of the Center on Military and Political Power at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in an interview with CBN News. “By our own divisiveness, we are making ourselves less safe.”

He explained that the absence of consensus and unity “provides America’s adversaries opportunities to undermine the United States.”

America’s enemies are watching, he said.

“What they most want is they want to pit the extremes against each other. They want to pit the far Right against the far Left so that we tear each other apart. They want to say that their authoritarian model is better than ours. ‘Look at America, look at that horrific debate. They can’t even talk to one another in a civil way. Look at the riots, look at the violence’ and so we really are playing right into their hands,” Bowman said.

“The scary divisions that we’re seeing along racial lines, economic lines, party lines, to me our adversaries particularly Russia and increasingly China view as an opportunity to attack as our center of gravity of unity. Your political adversary is not your enemy and if that’s the way you think, you’re helping Putin more than you’re helping our country and I think you need to hear that directly.”

Bowman told CBN there’s always room for disagreement, but it can go too far.

“We can’t be our own worst enemies, we can’t do Vladimir Putin’s work for him,” he said.

