The Florida Police Chiefs Association has waded into presidential politics for the first time by endorsing President Trump for re-election, saying he has provided unparalleled backing for law enforcement nationwide.

“President Trump’s support of law enforcement is unmatched, and he continues to support law enforcement by ensuring we have the tools, training and information we need to protect our communities,” the group said in a videotaped announcement.

Trump tweeted out a video. “I was honored to receive the first ever Presidential Endorsement from the Florida Police Chiefs Association. Thank you, I will NEVER let you down!” he wrote.

Trump has won most of the endorsements of major police groups this election, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Union of Police Associations.

Biden has announced support from about 175 current and former individual police officials.

